FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show Female Police Officer Injured In Manchester Airport Incident

An image shared on X allegedly shows a female police officer injured in a recent incident at the Manchester Airport in England.

This is what the police were arresting them for at Manchester airport. No one charged yet….. pic.twitter.com/DXx1Ad5J19 — Stevie (@StevieJenkin) July 25, 2024

Verdict: False

A Great Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed that the image does not show an officer injured during the recent incident.

Fact Check:

Videos showing police officers kicking and stomping on a man who is lying on the ground at the Manchester Airport have gone viral, according to CNN. The conflict reportedly began after three officers were assaulted, the outlet reported.

The post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of an injured woman claiming that she is one of the officers involved in the incident. The photo shows a woman with two black eyes and a wound on her nose with stitches.

“This is what the police were arresting them for at Manchester airport. No one charged yet…..” the post reads.

The photo is miscaptioned, however. The image actually shows an officer from the Leicestershire Police in England who suffered a broken nose after being punched by a teenage boy in 2020, according to BBC. The officer required 17 stitches following the injury, the outlet reported.

“This isn’t correct,” a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED:Was A Potential Shooter Killed By Police Near The RNC?)

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Leicestershire Police and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received from either source.