FACT CHECK: Did Netflix Stock Drop 40% After Donating To Kamala Harris?

A post shared on social media purports that Netflix stock dropped 40% after the co-founder donated to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

Netflix loses 2 Billion in 4 hours after word of their huge donation to the Harris campaign. Go woke go broke. #netflix pic.twitter.com/njJM5iNS6i — Ultra M Tracy 🇺🇸🌻 (@magagrandmom) July 26, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that Netflix lost $2 billion in just a few hours after a donation to Harris was announced. The post shared an image that includes a headshot of Harris and a Netflix logo.

The caption reads, “Netflix loses 2 Billion in 4 hours after word of their huge donation to the Harris campaign. Go woke go broke.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called the Dunning-Kruger Times. The article claims due to the political donation users cancelled their subscription in protest.

The website shares a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Did The Men’s Swim Team Refuse To Compete With Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas?)

A Netflix co-founder did donate to Harris’s campaign, according to Variety. Reed Hastings, worth over $6 billion, donated $7 million to a PAC that supports Harris for president.

