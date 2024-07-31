FACT CHECK: Did Starbucks Join The Heritage Foundation As An Official Sponsor Of The 2024 RNC?

A viral image shared on Facebook claims Starbucks joined the Heritage Foundation as an official sponsor of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Verdict: False

The claim is false. While Starbucks provided on-site coffee to first responders during the 2024 RNC, the company did not sponsor the convention directly.

Fact Check:

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. blocked a recent lawsuit from the Republican National Committee that would have prevented Mississippi from counting absentee ballots “postmarked by Election Day, but received up to five days later,” according to the Washington Examiner. Guirola Jr. ruled the state’s procedure “aligns with federal law,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook image, which has garnered over 1,000 likes, claims Starbucks has joined the Heritage Foundation as an official sponsor of the 2024 RNC. “Starbucks joins the Heritage Foundation as an official sponsor of the RNC as they roll out Project 2025. You know what to do,” the post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, reads. “Never buying from them again, besides, they’re overpriced,” the post is captioned.

The claim is false. While Starbucks is listed as one of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee’s partners, the Seattle-based coffee company provided “in-kind support” in the form of “on-site coffee for first responders at the convention,” The Hill reported, citing Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson. Anderson told the outlet that the coffee company, which will also provide on-site coffee at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), was “not providing a cash sponsorship of any kind.”

Likewise, on July 17, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Starbucks was supporting the Host Committee, not the 2024 RNC directly. The outlet referenced a statement Anderson provided to the New Republic reiterating that the company had not donated any money to the RNC.

According to the statement, Anderson said the coffee company was “providing in-kind support directly to the MKE 2024 Host Committee by providing coffee onsite to the first responders who are serving the city during the convention,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. (RELATED: Did A Grindr Executive Call The RNC The Dating App’s ‘Super Bowl?’)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Starbucks served as an official sponsor of the 2024 RNC. Actually, the opposite is true. On July 29, USA Today reported the claim was false. Furthermore, Starbucks has not issued a statement publicly commenting on the claim.

Anderson provided Check Your Fact the same statement that was given to the New Republic when contacted for comment.

Check Your Fact has also contacted the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee for comment.