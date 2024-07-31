FACT CHECK: X Post Falsely Claims Man Is Suing Biden Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Merch

A viral image shared on X claims a man is purportedly suing President Joe Biden over losing $10,000 on “Let’s Go Brandon” merch after Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

Man says he lost $10,000 in now-worthless “Let’s Go Brandon” merch. So he wants to sue Joe Biden for dropping out. Ahahahaha! 😛 pic.twitter.com/lFFXcXLsij — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) July 25, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the claim. The image featured in the X post stems from a December 2021 Fox Business article highlighting the New England for Trump chain store, which previously sold “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise.

Fact Check:

Biden visited Houston, Texas on July 29 to pay his respects to deceased Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, according to The Houston Chronicle. Jackson Lee, 74, died following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the outlet reported.

The X image, which has received nearly 26,000 views and appears to show a live shot from a video news report, claims an unidentified man is purportedly suing Biden over losing $10,000 on “Let’s Go Brandon” merch after Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 election. “Breaking News: Biden Sued For Dropping Out,” text featured on the chyron begins. “Man Says He Lost $10,000 on ‘Worthless’ Let’s Go Brandon Merchandise,” a second set of text reads. Featured in the live shot is a series of anti-Biden merchandise.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. On July 25, Newsweek reported the claim was false. In addition, the outlet traced the image of the anti-Biden merchandise included in the tweet to a December 2021 article from Fox Business highlighting the New England for Trump chain store, which previously sold “Let’s Go Brandon”-themed products.

Check Your Fact reviewed the New England for Trump chain store’s website and did not find any “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise currently for sale or any evidence of the X post’s claim appearing on the website.

Likewise, the White House has neither referenced the claim on its website nor its verified social media accounts. Additionally, Biden has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Joe Biden Claims The U.S. Is Not At War)

“Let’s Go Brandon” is an anti-Biden slogan that originated in 2021 during a Sparks 300 race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to Newsweek. During the live broadcast, sportscaster Kelli Stavast mistook chants of “F–k Joe Biden” as support for race winner, driver Brandon Brown, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted the owner of the New England for Trump chain store for comment.