FACT CHECK: Video Showing Venezuelan Protest Is From 2017

A video shared on X claims to show Venezuelan protests of the 2024 presidential election.

🚨🇻🇪 Venezuela Riots Protestors have completely taken over following election result. Insane footage. pic.twitter.com/xDrMoKDtK5 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 29, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from 2017. It is not related to the current Venezuelan protests.

Fact Check:

Venezuela’s electoral council that declared President Nicolas Madura the winner of the 2024 presidential election has come under increasing criticism from outside observers, according to The Associated Press. Maduro has also come under criticism, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show a current protest against the election results. The video shows a massive crowd.

“Venezuela Riots…Protestors have completely taken over following election result. Insane footage,” one user wrote.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2017 and is from different protests in Venezuela. The video was posted by Jorge Gandini to X in April 2017.

De verdad creen q esto es una operación del imperialismo Yankee?

Ver este video impacta,oírlo emociona y acerca.

“De que se van, se van…” pic.twitter.com/U7dbrOyKBx — Jorge Gandini (@jorgegandini) April 20, 2017

“Do you really think this is an operation of Yankee imperialism? Watching this video impacts, hearing it excites and brings you closer. ‘They’re leaving, they’re leaving…'” Gandini tweeted. (RELATED: Was Kamala Harris Ranked The Most Liberal Senator By Govtrack?)

Venezuela saw widespread protests in 2017 over economic hardship and other factors, according to Reuters. Security forces cracked down on the protests, which saw escalating violence between protesters and the government, the outlet reported.