FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About Montana ‘MAGA Fans’ Starting Hunger Strike

A post shared on Facebook claims a group of “MAGA fans” from Montana have purportedly announced they will participate in a hunger strike until Democrats stop calling 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance “weird.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an X account that posts satirical content.

Fact Check:

Trump questioned Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity at the National Association of Black Journalists’ recent convention in Chicago, according to Reuters. “Is she Indian or is she black,” Trump said at the same event, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims a group of “MAGA fans” from Montana have purportedly announced they will participate in a hunger strike until Democrats stop calling Trump and Vance “weird.”

“F–king sad and ridiculous!!!” the post begins. “BREAKING: A group of MAGA fans in Montana just announced they’re starting a hunger strike they vow will last until Democrats stop calling Donald Trump and J.D. Vance ‘weird,'” it continues. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false and originally stems from a July 29 post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by The Halfway Post. According to its bio , the account shares “halfway true comedy and satire.”

The claim appears to have been made in reference to comments from Democrats, including Harris, labeling Trump and Vance as “weird.” The “weird” comment specifically takes aim at Vance’s stance on abortion, according to The Associated Press . The comment also follows a remark Vance made in 2021 in which he appeared to refer to Democrats who do not have biological children as “childless cat ladies,” the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.