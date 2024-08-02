FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About Montana ‘MAGA Fans’ Starting Hunger Strike
A post shared on Facebook claims a group of “MAGA fans” from Montana have purportedly announced they will participate in a hunger strike until Democrats stop calling 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance “weird.”
Verdict: False
The claim is false and originally stems from an X account that posts satirical content.
Fact Check:
Trump questioned Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity at the National Association of Black Journalists’ recent convention in Chicago, according to Reuters. “Is she Indian or is she black,” Trump said at the same event, the outlet reported.
The Facebook post claims a group of “MAGA fans” from Montana have purportedly announced they will participate in a hunger strike until Democrats stop calling Trump and Vance “weird.”