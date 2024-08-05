FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Was Born In Canada

A post shared on Threads claims Vice President Kamala Harris was born in Canada.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. According to an August 2020 article from Politico titled “55 Things You Need To Know About Kamala Harris,” Harris was born in Oakland, California.

Fact Check:

Harris raised $310 million for her 2024 presidential campaign in July 2024, according to Politico. Harris launched her campaign after President Joe Biden announced he’d be exiting the race, the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has received over 300 comments as of writing, claims Harris was born in Canada. “So Kamalla [sic] was born in Canada [and] graduated there….. she [sic] not even American,” the post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, reads.

The claim is false. According to an August 2020 article from Politico titled “55 Things You Need To Know About Kamala Harris,” Harris was born in Oakland, California on October 20, 1964. Likewise, a February 2019 piece from The Washington Post indicates Harris’ parents Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris met and married at the University of California at Berkeley and Kamala, her mother, and younger sister regularly attended the Twenty Third Avenue Church of God in Oakland.

In addition, according to an August 2019 piece published in the Illinois-based newspaper, the News-Gazette, Harris and her family lived in Champaign, Illinois while her father served as an assistant professor at the University of Illinois during the 1966-1967 academic year. While speaking with SFGate in May 2009, Harris said she’d grown up in Berkeley, Oakland, and Montreal, Canada. Harris graduated from Westmount High School, which is located in Quebec, according to a November 2020 piece published by JGH News. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Post About Jaleel Stallings Is Missing Context)

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Harris was born in Canada. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 1, PolitiFact reported the claim was false. Harris has also not publicly commented on the claim via her campaign website or her verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Harris’ spokesperson for comment.