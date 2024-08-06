FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Post About Trump Being Connected To Jeffrey Epstein?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a post from Vice President Kamala Harris linking former President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.

Verdict: False

The post was not made by Harris’s account.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Threads allegedly shows a screenshot of a post from Harris’s X account. The alleged post suggests that Trump had a comfortable relationship with Epstein.

The post reads, “I propose we have the next debate at a venue Donald Trump feels more comfortable: Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse.”

The post was not made by Harris’s account. It stems from an account handle called @KamalarHarris, which is currently restricted. There is no record of this post on any of Harris’s authentic accounts. (RELATED: No, Kamala Harris Did Not Publish A Tweet Praising The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony)

A debate between Harris and Trump has become a source of contention between the two, the two disagree on what has been previously agreed to, according to NPR. Over the weekend, Trump offered a debate on Fox News or none at all, CNN reported.

