FACT CHECK: Did Fox News Report That Simone Biles Announced That She Is Pregnant And Retiring?

A post shared on Facebook claims Fox News reported that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has announced that she is pregnant and retiring.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact that the outlet did not report this.

Fact Check:

Biles and a teammate bowed to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade while on the Olympic podium in Paris after Andrade bested them to win the gold medal, according to Today. Andrade won gold in the women’s floor event and Biles says the two reminisced about the win again after returning to the Olympic Village, according to the outlet.

The Facebook post claims Fox News has reported on an alleged announcement from Biles saying that she is both pregnant and retiring. The post shared an image of Biles with her arm around her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

“JUST IN: Fox News Just Reported that America’s most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time, Simone Biles Announces Retirement at 27 After Securing Gold at Paris Olympics, Reveals she is ‘expecting a baby’ with her husband, Jonathan Owens,” the caption reads in part.

The claim is inaccurate, however. There are no matching news reports for this on the Fox News website. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Christian Protest In Paris After The Opening Ceremony?)

“This is fake and was never reported by FOX News,” a Fox News spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Now that she is done competing in Paris, Biles has opened up and said that she would like to have kids with her husband, according to Daily Mail. However, there are no credible news reports to suggest Biles has announced that she is pregnant or retiring. When asked if she was retiring after the Paris Olympics, Biles recently told Reuters, “Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know. But I am getting really old.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for Biles for comment.