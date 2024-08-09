FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Biden Looking Younger After He Dropped Out Of The 2024 Race?

An image shared on X purportedly shows President Joe Biden after he dropped out of the 2024 election, taking on a more youthful appearance.

Verdict: False

The image is not recent. It was taken from a CBS News interview in 2019, not 2024.

Fact Check:

Biden stated that he has little hope for a peaceful transfer of power if former President Donald Trump loses the election and that he believes Trump’s comments about a “bloodbath” should be taken more seriously, according to NBC News. This referred to the claim Trump made, saying that if he loses, “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” later saying that he was referring to economics, The Guardian reported.

The X post purports that Biden looks younger after dropping out of the race. The post shared a photo of Biden with a more youthful appearance, alleging it was taken last week. In the photo, he seems to have less prominent wrinkles and thicker hair.

“NEW: The White House shares that President Biden recorded an interview with Robert Costa for CBS Sunday Morning,” the post reads. “The full interview airs on Sunday, August 11th.”

An X user who quoted the post wrote, "He dropped out and got 20 years younger lmao."

The image is not recent, however. Instead, it was taken from a different CBS News interview airing on Oct. 27, 2019. “The former vice president calls on President Trump to release his tax returns and explains why his children won’t have White House offices,” the post’s caption reads.

It is true that CBS News recorded an interview with Biden that is set to be released Aug. 11. However, the preview shows that Biden looks his age, and similar to how he has been looking recently, and shows a different background compared to the photo shared on X.

Check Your Fact reached out to CBS News for comment.