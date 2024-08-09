FACT CHECK: Did Tim Walz Respond To An X User’s Comment With Their Relationship Status?

A post shared on social media purports Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz responded to an X user saying her fiancé left her. Damn… pic.twitter.com/gLosDXdyF5 — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ – Famous Minority (@LilithLovett) August 6, 2024

Verdict: False

The tweet is fake.

Fact Check:

Walz has faced criticism related to his military service record and the time of his retirement, CBS News reported. Waltz earned multiple medals during his service and retired after over 24 years, but is now being accused of retiring just before his unit deployed to Iraq.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a screenshot of a response post from Walz to X user Chaya Raichik. Raichick posted an image of Walz’s face on a Tampon box and titled the box “Tampon Tim.” Walz allegedly posted in response saying, “Your fiancé left you.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of this post on Walz’s authentic social media account.

Chaya Raichik did share the image of the tampon box with Walz’s face however, it does not appear that Walz responded. The joke started in response to Walz signing a bill to have Minnesota schools put tampons in the boys restrooms, according to Fox News. The New York Times reported that the law stated that, “products used for menstruation ‘must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.’” (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Suggest Young People Should Not Have Children Due To Climate Change?)

