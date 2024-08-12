FACT CHECK: No, Imane Khelif Did Not Make Post Threatening To Sue Elon Musk, Fox News And Others

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a post from Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif threatening to sue Fox News, Elon Musk and others.

Verdict: False

The account seen in the screenshot does not belong to Khelif. This fake account has since been suspended.

Fact Check:

Since the Olympics, misconception has spread that Khelif is transgender along with claims that she failed two gender eligibility tests administered by a boxing federation no longer recognized by the Olympics, according to NPR. The boxing federation has refused to share details about these tests, but an International Olympic Committee spokesperson said Khelif was born as a woman, is recognized as such on her passport and has competed as one for six years, the outlet reported.

A Facebook image purportedly shows a post authored by Khelif saying that she intends to sue “all those who tried to offend me.” The alleged post is a response to a post made by Elon Musk that mentions swimmer Riley Gaines.

“An appeal to all the people of Algeria… I need you today to stand behind me and support me by all means,” the post reads. “I intend to conduct campaigns of prosecution, for all those who tried to offend me, including @elonmusk, @FoxNews and others. I won’t spare anyone #ImaneKhelif.”

“Go get those misogynistic POSs!” the caption reads.

This is not a genuine post, however. The handle for Khelif’s official account is @ImaneKhelif, not @Imane_khelif as shown in the screenshot. This is confirmed by her profile on the Olympics website. Additionally, a search for the alleged post on Khelif’s official account yields no results.

The fake account has since been suspended.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee.