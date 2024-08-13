FACT CHECK: Contrary To Claim Made Via Viral X Video, Trump Did Not Freeze During Montana Campaign Rally

A viral video shared on X claims that 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump purportedly froze for 21 seconds during a recent campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A video uploaded to YouTube by Forbes Breaking News indicates Trump paused because someone at the rally experienced a medical emergency.

“I feel like everyone needs to see Trump glitching for a full 21 seconds at his Bozeman rally last night,” the X video’s caption reads. The video, viewed over one million times as of writing, shows the televised Trump rally. In the background, an individual can be heard counting as 21 seconds appear to pass. Text overlay on the video claims Trump “froze” while on stage.

Once a doctor is found, Trump urges them to take their time in treating the patient. The president also repeatedly thanks the doctor for providing the individual medical assistance. Trump can be seen pausing while the doctor offers the patient care at the video’s 0:53-second mark.

Video of the rally shared by PBS NewsHour also shows Trump calling for a doctor, not freezing, as the viral X video claims. (RELATED: Did Trump Say Venezuela Is Safe Because Of Their Dictator?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Trump froze during his campaign rally in Montana. In fact, the opposite is true. On August 12, Logically Facts reported the claim was false, citing the video from PBS NewsHour that shows Trump pausing the rally.

Additionally, Trump has not commented on the claim via his official website, his verified social media accounts, or his TRUTH Social account.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.