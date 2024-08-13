FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Purporting To Show Supporters At Kamala Harris Rally Is AI-Generated

A viral image shared on X purports to show the crowd at a recent rally in support of 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

A picture from one of Kamalas rallies. Thoughts? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Zb1ROtSHwF — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 10, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A content detection scan using the website “Hive Moderation” indicates the image is 99% likely to have been generated with artificial intelligence (AI). A media forensics and AI expert denied the image’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows Harris is ahead of 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to Business Insider. Harris also maintains a 10-point lead over Trump across the three key swing states, the same poll indicates, the outlet reported.

The X image, viewed over 500,000 times, purports to show the crowd at a recent rally in support of Harris. “A picture from one of Kamalas [sic] rallies. Thoughts?” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is false. A content detection scan using the website “Hive Moderation” indicates the image is 99% likely to have been generated with AI. The results of the same scan reveal the image was probably created using the program, Stable Diffusion.

Check Your Fact reviewed the image and found some obvious signs that it is AI-generated. For example, the man wearing the blue hat and white shirt appears to have three arms. In addition, the fingers on one of his hands appear to be deformed, which is a hallmark of AI-generated images, according to BuzzFeed News.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the image referenced in any credible news reports highlighting Harris’ recent campaign rallies. The image also does not appear on Harris’ website or her verified social media accounts. Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, has not publicly shared the image, either. (RELATED: Did Tim Walz Sign Bill Protecting Pedophiles From Discrimination)

Furthermore, Dr. Walter Scheirer, a media forensics and AI expert from the University of Notre Dame, denied the image’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This photo was likely generated by AI. It is poorly rendered, with many unnatural looking faces in the crowd and nonsense text on the shirts of various people. The latter is a characteristic artifact of AI image synthesis algorithms,” Scheirer said.

The X image follows a claim made by Trump accusing Harris’ campaign of using AI to fake the crowd size at a recent rally in support of the Democratic nominee in Michigan, according to Forbes.

Check Your Fact has also contacted a Harris spokesperson for comment.