FACT CHECK: No, Vivek Ramaswamy Did Not Make Post Criticizing Donald Trump’s Campaign’s Comments About AI

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a post from Vivek Ramaswamy saying former President Donald Trump’s campaign is falsely claiming that certain things are created with artificial intelligence (AI).

Verdict: False

Ramaswamy did not actually post this. It was instead posted by a parody account mimicking him.

Trump posted on his X account for the first time in multiple months after owner Elon Musk showed his support of Trump’s campaign and scheduled an interview with him, according to Axios. The last time he posted to the platform was to share his mugshot after he was booked in a Georgia jail for a criminal indictment after previously being suspended from the platform, the outlet reported.

An X photo claims to show a post authored by Ramaswamy. The title of the account says “Vivek Ganapathy Ramasw…” cutting out the rest of his name. The handle reads “@VivekRamaswammy.”

“It damages Trump’s campaign to claim something is AI when it clearly isn’t. Call me a sellout if you want, but I don’t want Trump to lose over this trivial narrative about crowd sizes,” the alleged Ramawsamy post reads. “He’s surrounded by bad advisors who are pushing this nonsense. We should be focusing on attacking Kamala’s flawed policies and lack of experience, not getting distracted by unproductive arguments.”

“The MAGA cannibalism is about to commence,” the caption reads. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Block A Bill To Increase The Number Of Border Patrol Agents?)

The post is not genuine, however. Instead, it was made by an account imitating Ramaswamy that identifies itself as parody in both its title and bio. Additionally, Ramaswamy’s genuine X handle is @VivekGRamaswamy, not @VivekRamaswammy.

Ramaswamy made a post on Aug. 9 saying that he is “fully behind Trump.”

I’m fully behind Trump. But just speaking as an American, I really do hope Kamala comes out with a thoughtful crypto policy platform – even if we don’t agree with 100% of it. Regulatory ambiguity paves the path to tyranny. Whimsical “regulation by enforcement” is anti-American. https://t.co/uqAxAjcali — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 9, 2024

Check Your Fact reached out to a Ramaswamy spokesperson for comment.