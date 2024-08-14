FACT CHECK: Did Navy JAG Indict Tim Walz?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps purportedly indicted 2024 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an August 9 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A spokesperson for Navy JAG denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said critics who have questioned Walz’s military service have shown the “bankruptcy of their ideas,” according to The Hill. Pelosi recently made the remark on MSNBC in response to claims Walz misrepresented his military service, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Navy JAG purportedly indicted Walz. “The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps has indicted vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on charges of defrauding the US, mischaracterizing his military service, and seditious conspiracy,” the post reads.

The post further claims the indictment was authored after Walz was announced as 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate and that Navy JAG had supposedly been “monitoring Walz’s political aspirations since 2020.

The claim is false and originally stems from an August 9 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads. (RELATED: Fact-Checking Recent Claims About Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In addition, the claim is neither referenced on Navy JAG’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Walz has not commented on the claim, either.

Patricia Babb, a Navy JAG spokesperson, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is not true,” Babb said of the claim.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Walz’s office for comment.