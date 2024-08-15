FACT CHECK: Did Hobby Lobby Pull Sponsorship From The 2024 Olympics?

A post shared on Facebook claims Hobby Lobby pulled sponsorship from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. There is no evidence to suggest that Hobby Lobby was an Olympic sponsor to begin with.

Fact Check:

Thierry Reboul, the executive director of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Olympics admitted that he had to revise the script for the closing ceremony several times after the opening ceremony drew controversy, according to The Guardian. Reboul emphasized that the opening ceremony did not intend to mock the Last Supper, but instead said that it referenced “a 17th century Dutch painting of Greek Olympians gods” as Dionysus, depicted by the man painted blue, is the father of the goddess of the River Seine, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims that Hobby Lobby pulled sponsorship from the Olympics. The post shows an image of a man painted blue with glitter and a yellow beard next to an image of a Hobby Lobby storefront.

“American chain HOBBY LOBBY has pulled all sponsorship from the Olympics,” the caption reads. “‘We’re not going to affiliate with trashy displays.'”

This claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about this occurring. (RELATED: Did An Olympic Shooter Ask His Ex-Wife For His Dog Back After Winning A Silver Medal?)

Hobby Lobby is not seen on the list of sponsors for the Olympics on the official website. The most recent social media posts from Hobby Lobby commenting on the Olympics date back to February 2014 on Facebook and X. These were during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Hobby Lobby and the International Olympic Committee for comment.