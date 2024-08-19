FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About Why UK Protester Was Jailed

A screenshot of a tweet shared on Facebook claims a man was purportedly sentenced to three years in jail for waving his prosthetic leg during a U.K. protest.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The man, identified as John Cann, was sentenced to three years in jail for “violent disorder,” according to ITV News. Cann was caught on footage launching either a firework or a flare at counter-protesters as well as picking up an object and throwing it at them, the outlet reported.

Fact Check:

Over 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with recent riots in the U.K., according to Reuters. Among those arrested are a 69-year-old accused of vandalism and a 13-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, the outlet reported.

The screenshot of the tweet shared on Facebook claims a man was purportedly sentenced to three years in jail for waving his prosthetic leg during a U.K. protest. “Man, 51, jailed for 3 YEARS for waving his prosthetic leg at people,” the text of the tweet begins. “The judge told him ‘you have no right whatsoever to say who should or should not be in this country.’ Meanwhile, people are rewarded with ‘free’ homes and NHS care for breaking into the country. #TwoTeirKeir,” it continues.

The original post shared on X, the social media platform previously called Twitter, has garnered over 200,000 views as of writing. Both posts include a photo of the man holding his prosthetic leg in the air.

The claim is false. An August 13 article from ITV News indicates the man, identified as 51-year-old Cann, was sentenced to three years in jail for “violent disorder.” According to the same article, Cann was caught on footage launching either a firework or a flare at counter-protesters at a demonstration in Plymouth city center on August 5. (RELATED: X Video Showing Clash Between UK Police, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Is Not Recent)

Cann was also caught picking up an object before throwing it at the counter-protesters, according to police body camera footage, the outlet reported. Additionally, a camera caught Cann waving his prosthetic leg at counter-protesters, according to the same article.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 16, Reuters reported the claim was false.

A spokesperson for the Devon and Cornwall Police denied the claim’s validity in an email to the outlet.

“John Cann was not jailed for waving a prosthetic leg during disorder in Plymouth on Monday 5 August. Cann was sentenced after pleading guilty to violent disorder,” the spokesperson said.

“Cann’s sentencing hearing at Plymouth Crown Court heard how he was seen on police bodycam footage on his bike bending down to pick up an item from the floor. He then threw the item at opposing protesters. Cann was also seen throwing a flare or firework before falling off his bike,” the same spokesperson added.

Riots have been occurring in the U.K. following a July 29 stabbing in Southport that killed three young children, according to The Dispatch . Following the incident, social media posts falsely claimed the alleged attacker was a Muslim immigrant, the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Devon and Cornwall Police for comment.