FACT CHECK: Video Showing Pallets Of Bricks Left In Chicago Street Is Not Recent, Unrelated To 2024 DNC

A video shared on X allegedly shows pallets of bricks left in the middle of a street in Chicago in 2024 just ahead of the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in the city.

🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR ALERT: JUST CONFIRMED, HUNDREDS OF PALLETS OF BRICKS ARE BEING DROPPED OFF IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO HAPPENING NOW !!! CIVIL WAR IS COMING !!! pic.twitter.com/BV254qzXJm — Q ™️ (@QTHESTORMM) August 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was originally posted in 2020, not 2024.

Fact Check:

Protestors of the war in Gaza demonstrated outside of the DNC and seemed to be heavily aimed at President Joe Biden, according to AP News. As he was walking through the mostly empty venue, protestors chanted and referred to him as “Genocide Joe,” the outlet reported.

A post made on X purports bricks were left on the streets in Chicago. The video shows footage taken by a man walking down a street at night as he passes a few pallets of bricks left on the side of the road.

Overlaid text reads, “brick pallets just being left in chicago by a hospital, I dont see construction. who’s leaving these?”

The video was shared on Aug. 18 with the caption, “MAJOR ALERT: JUST CONFIRMED, HUNDREDS OF PALLETS OF BRICKS ARE BEING DROPPED OFF IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO HAPPENING NOW !!! CIVIL WAR IS COMING !!!”

The video is miscaptioned, however, as it was not taken recently. On the bottom right corner of the screen, text shows the TikTok username @mrjeffstrauss. This account originally posted the footage in June 2020.

The summer of 2020 saw many massive protests in the U.S. after a white Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, according to Brookings. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Wore Necklace That Reads ‘Vote’ Not ‘Mike’ During 2020 DNC)

Check Your Fact reached out to Strauss and the City of Chicago Police Department.