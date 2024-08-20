FACT CHECK: Post Showing Michelle Obama Attacking Donald Trump Is False

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizing Trump, saying he was on the list of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and referring to him as a “rapist.”

Verdict: False

The post is clearly labeled as a parody. Obama has not commented on the Epstein flight logs, nor has she recently commented on Trump.

Fact Check:

Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance attacked presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, comparing her recent economic proposals to “giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy,” according to Yahoo! News, citing The Wrap. Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Obama was seen as the strongest candidate to beat Trump in a hypothetical matchup, Fox News reported in July 2024.

The Facebook post appears to show a post from Obama on X, formerly known as Twitter, attacking Trump by noting the former president was named in the flight logs of Epstein, while Obama’s husband, Barack, was not. “Who wasn’t mentioned in the Epstein docs? Barack HUSSEIN Obama,” the post reads. “Here you were worried about birth certificates while your party leader was a rapist.”

The post is a parody. In the original image, the word “parody” can clearly be seen next to the view tally, along with the time of the post reading “9:30 RUB.” In addition, the former first lady’s name is spelled wrong in the handle, reading “MichelleObema.” (FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama Wore Necklace That Reads ‘Vote’ Not ‘Mike’ During 2020 DNC)

The original image stems from an X account known as Faith Back Rub, an account that frequently edits tweets and posts them as satire. The account has a disclaimer reading, “Most of the images we share are parodies.”

Michelle Obama SLAMS Trump after Trump says Barack Hussein Obama! pic.twitter.com/bKjSEtFNrF — Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) August 18, 2024

No such post appears on the former first lady’s X account, nor do any archives of the account feature a tweet with such language. Likewise, there are no credible reports suggesting Obama has made any public comments on Trump recently regarding any issues.