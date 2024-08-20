FACT CHECK: Has The WHO Ordered Governments To Prepare For ‘Mega Lockdowns’ Due To Mpox?

A screenshot of a headline shared on Facebook claims the World Health Organization (WHO) has purportedly ordered governments to prepare for “mega lockdowns” due to Mpox.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 15 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A WHO spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Congo will receive its first doses of the Mpox vaccine to address its current outbreak, according to The Associated Press. Although there are cases of Mpox in more than a dozen African countries, Congo “has the vast majority of cases,” the outlet reported.

The screenshot shared via the Facebook post claims the WHO has purportedly ordered governments to prepare for “mega lockdowns” due to Mpox. “WHO Orders Govt’s To Prepare for ‘Mega Lockdowns’ Due to ‘Deadly Monkeypox’ Strain,” the purported headline reads.

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 15 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Line Of People In Nebraska Waiting To Be Tested For Monkeypox?)

Although the article indicates the WHO has announced that Mpox has “officially been classified as a ‘public health emergency of international concern,'” it does not mention anything about the organization ordering governments to prepare for “mega lockdowns.”

Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the WHO’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact also has not found any credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. On Aug. 19, Lead Stories reported the claim was false.

Furthermore, a WHO spokesperson denied the claim’s validity via an email to Check Your Fact.

“These claims are false. WHO cannot and has not ordered governments to prepare for ‘Mega Lockdowns’ or any kind of lockdown due to mpox. As a scientific and technical organization, WHO provides technical advice and support to its 194 Member States. Countries have the sovereignty to take decisions and actions concerning the health of their populations,” the spokesperson said.

“Given the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the increasing number of cases across Africa, WHO Director General convened an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to advise on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern. Dr. Tedros accepted the Emergency Committee’s advice and declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on 14 August 2024, sounding WHO’s highest possible warning over the worsening situation. A coordinated international response to contain these outbreaks is necessary,” the same spokesperson added.