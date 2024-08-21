FACT CHECK: Did Japan Declare A State Of Emergency After It Discovered ‘Nanobots’ In 96 Million Citizens?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Japan declared a state of emergency after 96 million citizens were found to be carrying a “nanobot” in their body.

Verdict: False

Japan has not declared a state of emergency at this time. The claim stems from an article from The People’s Voice, which is known to publish entirely fabricated news events.

Fact Check:

The Food and Drug Administration is prepared to greenlight new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, specifically targeting the KP.2 strain of the virus as the virus is being detected in high amounts in wastewater across the U.S., according to CNN. In the U.K., some are seeking monetary damages after they claimed to be impacted by long-term adverse effects from the vaccine, WION reported.

The Facebook post appears to link to a Rumble video stating that Japan is apologizing to citizens and “launching a…criminal investigation” into the vaccine and the contents within the vaccines after it was discovered millions of people who received the COVID-19 vaccine were infected with nanobots. “Japan Declares State of Emergency After ‘Nanobots’ Found in 96 Million Citizens,” the post’s caption claims.

The post is false. The original source of the information comes from the website, The People’s Voice, which has been ranked as “very low” on credibility, according to Media Bias Fact Check. The website has published multiple fake news stories, which included 80 debunked stories between 2014 and 2018, Poynter reported.

As of Aug. 19, 2024, Japan’s Prime Minister office has not issued any decrees declaring a state of emergency existing within the country, nor has the office issued a formal apology to citizens or foreign residents. The office’s COVID page has also not issued any updates on the efficacy of vaccines, nor have there been any credible reports suggesting nanobots have been found in the bodies of the vaccinated.