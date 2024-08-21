FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Was ‘Too Intoxicated To Stand Up’ At DNC

A viral video shared on X claims 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris was “too intoxicated to stand up” at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

BREAKING 🚨 Kamala Harris appears to be too intoxicated to stand up. This is getting bad. 👀pic.twitter.com/b5vU2wjwSp — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original video, captured by CBS News during the first night of the 2024 DNC, shows Harris standing to applaud multiple times during President Joe Biden’s speech. In addition, there is no evidence to suggest Harris is intoxicated.

Fact Check:

Harris’ campaign said they raised more than $300 million in July, or three times as much as 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee during the same month, according to The Washington Post. Harris’ campaign also “had $377 million on hand heading into August,” the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed two million times as of writing, claims Harris was “too intoxicated to stand up” at the 2024 DNC. “BREAKING: Kamala Harris appears to be too intoxicated to stand up. This is getting bad,” the video’s caption reads. In the video, Harris remains seated while other DNC attendees stand to applaud during a speech.

The claim is false. The original video, captured by CBS News during the first night of the 2024 DNC, shows Harris standing to applaud multiple times during Biden’s speech. Harris can be seen standing at the video’s 12:00, 12:40, 13:49, and 16:08 timestamps. In addition, there is no evidence to suggest Harris is intoxicated.

“President Biden delivered the keynote address on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday. First lady Jill Biden and their daughter, Ashley Biden, also addressed the crowd before the president took the stage,” the video’s description reads.

Likewise, Harris has not publicly commented on the claim via her campaign website or her verified social media accounts. The White House also has not addressed the claim. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Suggest Young People Should Not Have Children Due To Climate Change?)

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Harris was intoxicated during the 2024 DNC. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 20, Snopes reported the claim was false, citing the same video shared on YouTube by CBS News.

The outlet indicated that the X clip showed Harris remaining seated during President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden’s speech while the crowd applauded for Harris, which is customary. The outlet also reported Harris stood and applauded during the elder Biden’s speech.

The claim appears to follow rumors being spread by Republicans accusing Harris of having a “drinking problem,” according to Newsweek.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Harris spokesperson for comment.