FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Back Out Of A Debate Scheduled For Sept. 4?

A post shared on X claims Vice President Kamala Harris has backed out of a presidential debate scheduled for Sept. 4.

Koward Kommie Kamala suddenly backed out of FoxNews presidential debate scheduled for September 4! Everyone knows Kamala with her indefensible record can’t survive unscripted debate & she knows it too! No news conferences, no debates & no transparency is her election strategy!! pic.twitter.com/pS8Kbdb23I — 💥Hank💥 (@HankishTwitZone) August 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. There is no evidence to suggest the Harris campaign agreed to a Sept. 4 debate.

Fact Check:

Harris gave a speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday night to a convention hall that was at capacity, according to NPR. During her 40 minute speech, Harris called former President Donald Trump an “unserious man” and claimed he is supported by tyrants, the outlet reported.

An X post claims that Harris backed out of a debate. The post shows an image of Harris who appears to be in the middle of speaking, large text reading, “She backed out of the debate.” It also shows a Truth Social post from Trump that reads, in part, “Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th.”

“Koward Kommie Kamala suddenly backed out of FoxNews presidential debate scheduled for September 4!” The post’s caption reads. “Everyone knows Kamala with her indefensible record can’t survive unscripted debate & she knows it too! No news conferences, no debates & no transparency is her election strategy!!”

This claim is inaccurate, however. A Harris campaign spokesperson told Newsweek that the campaign had not agreed to any debates aside from the one scheduled for Sept. 10. “We are open to another debate, and we’ll continue those conversations,” the spokesperson said. “But to be clear, any additional debate would be subject to Trump actually showing up on September 10. We’re not playing his games.”

An Aug. 15 statement from the Harris campaign mentions a Sept. 10 debate and, if Trump attends, an additional debate on Oct. 1 between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz. The post does not mention a potential Sept. 4 debate anywhere. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Put In Place A Policy That Excuses Up To $1,000 Worth Of Theft)

Harris-Walz campaign statement on debates pic.twitter.com/2Wayy1edRT — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 15, 2024

