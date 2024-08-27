FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Claims Bill Gates Is Inserting HIV Into Mpox Vaccine

A post shared on Facebook claims Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is purportedly inserting human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) into the Mpox vaccine.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 19 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for $135 million to combat the new Mpox outbreak over the next six months, according to Politico. The WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the amount of money needed to combat the outbreak “will likely increase” going forward, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Gates is purportedly inserting HIV into the Mpox vaccine. “Whistleblower: Bill Gates Inserting HIV in Monkeypox Vaccine,” the post begins.

“A whistleblower from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already warned the world that Gates is seeding the monkeypox virus in major cities via chemtrails. Now the whistleblower is warning that the Mpox plandemic is only phase one of the master plan. Phase two involves the vaccines which are currently in development and contain HIV antigens, the proteins produced by the HIV [virus] that trigger an immune response in the body and lead to full-blown AIDS,” it continues.

The post does not include a source to support its claim.

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 19 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. In addition, a video that repeats the claim and is linked to “The People’s Voice” has been circulating on X, the social media platform previously called Twitter.

🚨 Whistleblower: Bill Gates Inserting HIV in Monkeypox Vaccine Bill Gates is planning to cause a monkeypox pandemic by releasing a lab-created version of the bioweapon and then releasing a vaccine for the virus that is even deadlier than the disease. A whistleblower from the… pic.twitter.com/19mr9jkk5O — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) August 19, 2024

media Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on the website for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or any of Gates’ verified social accounts . The ingredients list for the Mpox vaccine, available via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, does not include HIV.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“To your inquiry, this claim is false,” the same spokesperson said.