FACT CHECK: Post Falsely Claims Trump Wasn’t Taken To Hospital After Attempted Assassination

A post shared on X claims 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump wasn’t taken to the hospital after an attempted assassination.

So yesterday I learned Trump wasn’t taken to the hospital after the “assassination” attempt and the shooter was killed by a LEO and not the counter sniper. I wonder how much more of their story will fall apart today. — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) August 21, 2024

Verdict: False

Trump was taken to the hospital. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that Trump was not taken to the hospital after an attempted assassination against him. It also claims that the shooter was killed by a “LEO” and not a counter-sniper. (RELATED: No, Video Of A Patriot Launcher Is Not From Ukraine)

“So yesterday I learned Trump wasn’t taken to the hospital after the “assassination” attempt and the shooter was killed by a LEO and not the counter sniper. I wonder how much more of their story will fall apart today,” reads the post.

This claim is false. Trump was taken to the Butler Hospital right after he was shot, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. He was treated and released shortly after, per the Chief’s Health Executive.

Crooks, who shot Trump, was shot and killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper, according to BBC News. A police sniper managed to hit Crooks’ AR-15 style rifle before the Secret Service sniper killed him, the outlet reported.

