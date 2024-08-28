FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Israeli Finance Minister Taking Cover In A Bomb Shelter?

An image shared on X claims to show Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich taking cover in a bomb shelter.

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich, who previously threatened to invade Lebanon, was found today taking shelter in Israeli bomb shelters.#Hezbollah #lebonan #Israel pic.twitter.com/Jb2m0L0aDc — War Analysis (@iiamguri9) August 26, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The image is from October 7, 2023. It is not from the recent fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

Fact Check:

Israel and Hezbollah have averted a wider war, though this was after a large exchange of attacks between the two forces, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users are claiming to show Smotrich hiding after threatening to invade Lebanon. One user wrote e,”Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich, who previously threatened to invade Lebanon, was found today taking shelter in Israeli bomb shelters.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from October 7, the day that Hamas and other Gazan groups/civilians attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 250. The image was shared by Kan, according to Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen.

“Occupation ministers flee to shelters,” reads the image description. (RELATED: No, Video Of A Patriot Launcher Is Not From Ukraine)

Check Your Fact could not independently verify who is in the image. Misbar also debunked the claim.

European Union foreign ministers are discussing whether or not to sanction Smotrich, according to the Jerusalem Post.