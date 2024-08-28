FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Claims Pope Francis Has Appointed Klaus Schwab As ‘Universal Bishop’

A screenshot of a headline shared on Facebook claims Pope Francis has purportedly appointed World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and non-executive chairman Klaus Schwab as “universal bishop.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an August 17 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

Schwab announced he would be stepping down from his role as WEF executive chairman back in May 2024, according to Semafor. Schwab, who now serves as non-executive chairman, founded the WEF in 1971, the outlet reported.

The headline shared via the Facebook post claims Pope Francis has purportedly appointed Schwab as “universal bishop.” “Pope Francis Orders Humanity to Follow ‘Universal Bishop’ Klaus Schwab During ‘End Times,'” the headline reads. The post further claims Pope Francis purportedly made the appointment because “[Schwab’s] plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order means he is [a] more relevant figure than Jesus Christ in 2024.”

The claim is false and originally stems from an Aug. 17 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: No, Tim Walz Did Not Respond To Ann Coulter Calling His Son ‘Weird’ With Comment About Ex-Fiances)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on the Vatican’s website or any of Pope Francis’ verified social media accounts. The claim also was not publicly shared by Schwab or the WEF.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On Aug. 22, U.K.-based outlet Full Fact reported the claim was false.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Vatican and the WEF for comment.