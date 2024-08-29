FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Make A TRUTH Social Post Sharing A Conspiracy Theory About Kamala Harris?

A viral image shared on X claims 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump shared a conspiracy theory on TRUTH Social that purports Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is a man.

Verdict: False

The purported post does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account, any of his other verified social media accounts, or his official website. In addition, there is no other evidence to suggest Trump shared the purported post.

Two members of Trump’s campaign staff reportedly got into a “physical and verbal” altercation with an Arlington National Ceremony official during a recent visit, according to Reuters, who cited NPR. Allegations that a physical altercation occurred were denied by Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, The Hill reported.

The X image, viewed over 300,000 times, claims Trump shared a conspiracy theory on TRUTH Social that purports Harris is a man. According to the X image, the conspiracy theory suggests Harris is really Kamal Aroush, a British citizen who was born in Benghazi, Libya.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact reviewed Trump’s TRUTH Social account and did not find the purported post. Likewise, the post also does not appear on the former Republican President’s verified Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok accounts or his official website.

In addition, Harris has not publicly responded to the claim about the purported post from Trump claiming she is a man. Furthermore, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. On Aug. 27, Lead Stories reported the claim was false.

According to the outlet, the claim was originally shared by a social media user who goes by the name Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, the same name as former President John F. Kennedy’s son who died “39 hours after birth” in August 1963, according to The New York Times. The social media user shared the claim labeling Harris as Kamal Aroush in August 2020.

In August 2024, French outlet Le Monde also reported on the conspiracy theory labeling Harris as Aroush, indicating the theory appears to have been peddled by “the more conspiratorial fringes,” in particular, those who are “close to the QAnon movement.” (RELATED: No, Image Does Not Show Genuine Ad Calling For Paid Kamala Harris Rally Attendees)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Harris spokesperson for comment.