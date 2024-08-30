FACT CHECK: No, Charlie Kirk Did Not Post Image Showing Grindr Taking Up His Phone’s Storage

A photo shared on X allegedly shows an X post made by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk showing a screenshot of his phone’s storage, of which LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr appears to be taking up most of.

I can’t find this on his profile.

Do you think he deleted it when he realized that it shows his top app? 😆 pic.twitter.com/GdBNmDLUp3 — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) August 27, 2024

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence to suggest Kirk posted this.

Fact Check:

Kirk got into an argument shortly after entering the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week, approached by Parker Short, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, according to Newsweek. Short began questioning Kirk about former President Donald Trump’s election results in Georgia, to which Kirk responded by asking him to identify what a woman is, the outlet reported.

The X image appears to show a screenshot from Kirk’s X account that reads, “Went to check my phone storage and saw the woke gay agenda is alive and well. Is anyone surprised?”

The post shared on X purportedly shows Kirk posted an image that shows Grindr on his phone. The screenshot shows the apps taking up the most storage are Grindr with 1407 GB and an app called barq with 552 GB. Barq is a social app for people who like to dress up as animals to meet each other, according to its Google Play page. The phone storage is visualized with different colors and an image of a rainbow pride flag has been overlaid with a red arrow pointing to them.

This is not a genuine post from Kirk, however. It cannot be found through a search of Kirk’s X account, nor are there any credible news reports about him saying this.

The original phone storage screenshot is not recent and appears to originate from a June 2023 post by X user @feebturkey.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Kirk spokesperson for comment.

This is not the first time Grindr has been involved in viral misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that the app would reveal the identities of Florida Republican politicians and party officials who secretly use it.