FACT CHECK: No, UAE Did Not Freeze Fighter Jet Deal With France Over Arrest of Telegram Owner

A post shared on X claims that the United Arab Emirates froze a fighter jet deal with France after the arrest of Telegram owner Pavel Durov.

📹📸 #UAE– The United Arab Emirates has frozen its contract to purchase 80 Rafale fighter jets from France worth a staggering €17 billion over the arrest of Telegram owner Pavel Durov

Via @savunmaisleri pic.twitter.com/BRzF2y8bfX — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) August 27, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is fake. There is no evidence that this occurred.

Fact Check:

Durov was arrested in France and faces preliminary charges for allowing criminal activity on his messaging platform, according to the Associated Press. He was released from custody following four days of questioning, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming that the UAE froze a $17 billion deal with France over the arrest. These users also claim that Al Jazeera reported the deal was canceled.

“The United Arab Emirates has frozen its contract to purchase 80 Rafale fighter jets from France worth a staggering €17 billion over the arrest of Telegram owner Pavel Durov,” one user wrote.

This claim is false. The video was not released by Al Jazeera. Check Your Fact reviewed the outlet’s social media accounts and website and did not find the alleged video.

BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh debunked the claim in an August 27 tweet and said the video was “part of a pro-Kremlin disinformation operation.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Put In Place A Policy That Excuses Up To $1,000 Worth Of Theft)

This is a fake Al Jazeera video that falsely claims the UAE has frozen the purchase of 80 fighter jets from France over the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. It’s part of a huge pro-Kremlin disinformation operation that churns out fake videos in the name of mainstream outlets. pic.twitter.com/sfTkqHJYj8 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) August 28, 2024

“This is a fake Al Jazeera video that falsely claims the UAE has frozen the purchase of 80 fighter jets from France over the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov. It’s part of a huge pro-Kremlin disinformation operation that churns out fake videos in the name of mainstream outlets,” Saradarizadeh tweeted.

France 24 also debunked the claim. Al Jazeera did report that the UAE has called on France to provide “all consular services” for Durov.