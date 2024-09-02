FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Purports To Show Kamala Harris’ Communist Party Membership Card

An image shared on Facebook purports to show 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ Communist Party membership card.

Verdict: False

The purported membership card is not authentic. Using a reverse image search, Check Your Fact was able to trace the purported membership card to a Russian-language website where users can create their own Communist Party membership cards.

Fact Check:

Republican 2024 vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance said Harris “can go to hell” over her and President Joe Biden’s handling of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, according to NBC News. Vance made the comment at a recent campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show Harris’ Communist Party membership card. “On August 19, the official Telegram channel of the State Archives of the Russian Federation (GARF) published the CPSU party card of US presidential candidate Camille Harrin, which she received during her first visit to the USSR in 1984,” a document included with the purported membership card begins.

“It turned out that the American politician at the age of 16 joined the Communist Party of the USA and in the mid-1980s she came to Moscow and Voronezh at least three times through the All-Union Komsomol Organization,” it continues. The document also claims Harris has supposedly “refused to comment” on the purported membership card.

The claim is false. Using a reverse image search, Check Your Fact was able to trace the purported membership card to a Russian-language website where users can create their own Communist Party membership cards. The template included on the website matches that of the Facebook image. Two other fake membership cards generated via the website both use the same template as well.

Likewise, the image of Harris used to create the fake Communist Party membership card is real and can be seen at the 0:15-second mark of a video the Democratic Vice President shared via her verified X account. The video focuses on Harris’ appreciation for her alma mater, Howard University.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made via the Facebook image. Actually, the opposite is true. On Aug. 28, Lead Stories reported the claim was false, citing the same Russian-language site and labeling it as a “prank.” Besides Lead Stories, Snopes and the International Business Times, Singapore Edition debunked the claim. (RELATED: No, These Government Agencies Didn’t Donate To Kamala Harris)

Furthermore, Harris has not publicly commented on the claim via her 2024 campaign website or her verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Harris spokesperson for comment.