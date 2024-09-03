FACT CHECK: No, C-SPAN Did Not Broadcast JD Vance Speech With ‘Single Person Clapping’ Subtitle

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a C-SPAN broadcast of JD Vance giving a speech while a subtitle reads “(single person clapping.)”

LMAO @cspan caption person for the win pic.twitter.com/QHDFYuXplu — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally edited and does not show a genuine C-SPAN caption.

Fact Check:

A newly discovered Vance audio from September 2021 shows him claiming women “choose a path to misery” when they prioritize their careers over having children, according to The Guardian. He also claimed men were “suppressed” in their masculinity, the outlet reported.

An X image allegedly shows a C-SPAN broadcast of Vance giving a speech in Asheboro, NC, according to text in the top right corner. A subtitle at the bottom of the screen reads “(single person clapping.)”

“LMAO @cspan caption person for the win,” the X post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Harris Campaign Claims Video Shows JD Vance Endorsing Project 2025)

This is not a genuine C-SPAN caption, however. The screenshot shows a timestamp of 10:10 a.m PST. Checking the video on the C-SPAN website shows that no such subtitle appears at that point, around the 16:20 timestamp. Around this point, Vance says, “We do not need a president with terrible judgement. We need Donald J. Trump back in the White House.” Multiple people cheer and applaud after he makes this statement, and the caption reads, “(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE.)”

Additionally, the genuine C-SPAN formatting for its subtitles differs from what’s seen in the X image. The text is white, not yellow, and is written in all caps and not italicized unlike the image shared on X.

Check Your Fact reached out to a C-SPAN spokesperson for comment.