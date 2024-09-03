FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Trump Encouraging Anti-Government Protests In Nigeria

A post shared on X claims to show former President Donald Trump encouraging anti-government protests in Nigeria.

Donald trump advises the Nigerian youths to go for their protest for their own good omo pic.twitter.com/RvPr9DamIX — Bad influence (@Badinself) July 27, 2024

Verdict: False

The video has been edited by artificial intelligence. There is no evidence Trump encouraged anti-government protests in Nigeria.

Fact Check:

Widespread protests broke out in Nigeria over government policies that they argued increased hunger and inflation in early August, leaving several individuals dead, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are claiming that Trump was encouraging these protests. One user wrote, “Donald trump advises the Nigerian youths to go for their protest for their own good omo.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the actual video shows Trump discussing preparing to fire FBI Director James Comey in a May 2017 NBC News interview.

Trump did not mention Nigeria in the interview. The interview also took place seven years before the Aug. 2024 protests, making it impossible for Trump to have talked about it in the interview.

AFP Fact Check found that the video’s audio had a 98% chance of being generated by artificial intelligence. (RELATED: No, Tim Walz Did Not Respond To Ann Coulter Calling His Son ‘Weird’ With Comment About Ex-Fiances)

Artificial intelligence-generated content is not new. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image claiming to show Ukrainian troops pretending to be in front of the Kursk sign.