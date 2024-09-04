FACT CHECK: Did A CNN Fact Check Find Kamala Harris Lied 113 Times During Her DNC Speech?

A post shared on X claims that CNN found that Vice President Kamala Harris lied 113 times during her Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech.

BREAKING: CNN just released their fact check of Kamala Harris’ speech at the DNC Convention. It turns out Kamala Harris lied 113 times within her 37 minute speech. Retweet so all Americans see this vital fact check on Kamala Harris. — aka (@akafacehots) September 2, 2024

Verdict: False

The actual fact-check focused on five claims Harris made. CNN did not state Harris lied 113 times.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that CNN found that Harris had lied 113 times during her DNC speech in August. One user wrote, “BREAKING: CNN just released their fact check of Kamala Harris’ speech at the DNC Convention. It turns out Kamala Harris lied 113 times within her 37 minute speech. Retweet so all Americans see this vital fact check on Kamala Harris.”

This claim is false. Check Your Fact reviewed CNN’s fact-checking of Harris’s Aug. 22 speech. The fact-check focused on five claims made by Harris, which included claims about the Supreme Court and former President Donald Trump’s position on a national abortion ban.

The number 113 does not appear in the CNN fact-check. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for a CNN fact-check that found Harris lied 113 times. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Put In Place A Policy That Excuses Up To $1,000 Worth Of Theft)

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact that the claim was false. The spokesperson also pointed Check Your Fact to the Aug. 22 fact-check.