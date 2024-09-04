FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report That Tim Walz And Kamala Harris Pledged Free Costco Memberships To SNAP Recipients?

A photo shared on X allegedly shows a CNN article claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz pledged free Costco memberships to SNAP recipients.

Our Thermopylae will be the 9-volt battery aisle pic.twitter.com/tdNDlc223m — Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) August 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. A spokesperson for CNN confirmed that the article is fake.

Fact Check:

A photo allegedly shows a CNN article reporting that Harris and Walz have pledged to grant free Costco memberships for SNAP recipients.

“Harris and Walz pledges free Costco membership for all SNAP recipients,” the headline reads. It shows a picture of the pair standing together and smiling, Harris raising her hand in a wave. Underneath this is a subheadline that reads, “Vice President Kamala Harris says the plan would help low income achieve financial equity.”

The post’s caption reads, “Our Thermopylae will be the 9-volt battery aisle.”

This is not a genuine article, however. There are no results for this alleged article on CNN’s website or any of its social media accounts.

“This post is fake – CNN did not report this,” a CNN spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims Trump And Allies Will Implement Abortion Ban, Limit Birth Control Access If Reelected)

The article was allegedly written by Priscilla Alvarez and Betsy Klein, but it appears on neither of their profiles. It appears to have been photoshopped from an article both writers worked on titled “Harris and Walz target battleground Georgia in post-Democratic National Convention swing.”