FACT CHECK: No, Image Of Trump Taken At July 13 Assassination Attempt Does Not Show Him With Six Fingered Fist

A photo shared on X allegedly shows an image taken during the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump showing him with six fingers on one hand, purportedly showing that the image was created with artificial intelligence (AI).

He has six fingers. This is clearly AI generated pic.twitter.com/eiadm2MeJC — Alexander Pierre (@Alexand51765203) August 23, 2024

Verdict: False

The image shown in the X post has been edited. The original photo does not show Trump with six fingers and was not AI-generated.

Fact Check:

An X post purports the popular image of Trump raising his first after the assassination attempt on him is AI generated. The post shares a photo in which he has a bloodied face with a red circle drawn around his raised fist, which appears to have six fingers.

“He has six fingers,” the caption reads. “This is clearly AI generated.”

The image shown in the X post has been slightly edited, however. The genuine image , taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci and featured on a Aug. 5, 2024 Time cover, shows Trump with five fingers, not six. Vucci recounted his experience photographing the moment in a video posted to the Associated Press website

The X photo can also be directly compared to the post by Trump War Room it was replying to, which shows the genuine image.

Putting the original image into the AI detection tool Hive Moderation shows that it is “not likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.” (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Did Not Pose Similarly To Hitler After Assassination Attempt)

Check Your Fact reached out to Vucci for comment.