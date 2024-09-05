FACT CHECK: Did Trump Call Soldiers ‘Dumb’ During Commercial Break On Fox News?

A video shared on X claims that 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump called soldiers “dumb” during a commercial break on Fox News.

After criticizing Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for skipping Arlington Memorial Ceremony, newly unearthed video appears to show Donald Trump calling soldiers “dumb” and service “stupid” during commercial break on Fox News pic.twitter.com/fkCaY5VlsT — Patrick Dyson (@PatrickDyson9) August 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is neither referenced on Fox News’ website nor its verified social media accounts. The claim also does not appear on Trump’s website, his TRUTH Social account, or his verified social media accounts. In addition, a Trump spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

New CNN/SSRS polls show 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris slightly ahead of Trump in multiple battleground states, including Georgia and Michigan, according to Politico. The same poll shows Trump leading in Arizona by five points, the outlet indicated.

The X video claims Trump called soldiers “dumb” during a commercial break on Fox News. The video shows an off-camera individual recording on a television screen. The television is tuned into Fox News, and the segment appears to show Trump on the phone with host Sean Hannity.

“The amount of stupidity it would take to do that, I don’t even possess that on my worst day,” Trump appears to say. “I wouldn’t be in battle because I’m not some dumbf–k redneck who gets called into war and volunteers for stupid service and conflicts,” he appears to add.

The claim is false, as it is neither referenced on Fox News’ website nor its verified social media accounts. Likewise, Hannity has not publicly commented on the claim. In addition, Trump has not referenced the purported remark on his official website, his TRUTH Social account, or his verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact also did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. If he had made the remark, multiple media outlets would’ve reported it, yet none have. Actually, the opposite is true. On August 29, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. According to the outlet, the video originally stems from a parody account. (RELATED: Did A Fox News Poll Find That 89% Of Veterans Supported Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump?)

Furthermore, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“Fake news and manipulated media being pushed by the desperate Kamala team because they’re desperate,” Cheung said.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Fox News for comment.