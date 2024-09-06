FACT CHECK: Contrary To Claim, Kamala Harris Was Not Involved In A 2011 Hit-And-Run Accident

A video shared on Facebook claims 2024 Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was purportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2011 in San Francisco.

Verdict: False

Lead Stories and VERIFY both reported the claim was false. According to Verify This, KBSF-TV, the news organization where the report originally appeared to stem from, is not real. In addition, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department also denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to tease support for Harris while speaking Thursday at an economic forum, according to NBC News. Putin also said Harris has an “expressive and infectious laugh” while discussing his apparent support for her, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims Harris was purportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2011 in San Francisco. The video claims to show a news report about the purported accident in which the alleged victim, 26-year-old Alicia Brown, speaks and says she was left unable to walk as a result. Besides Facebook, an iteration of the claim also circulated on X, where it was shared as a headline from KBSF-TV.

The claim is false. Harris has not publicly commented on the claim via her 2024 campaign website nor her verified social media accounts.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Both Lead Stories and VERIFY debunked the claim. According to the latter, KBSF-TV “is not a real news organization and the article has since been deleted.”

Additionally, a domain registry for the website where the article was published shows the website was created on August 20, 2024. The outlet also indicated that both the article and the video included images taken from other websites, including a 2018 USA Today article. (RELATED: Viral X Video Falsely Claims To Show Kamala Harris Making Comments About Elon Musk)

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department also denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“Based on the information you provided our search for such an incident turned up with negative results. We believe there is no merit to this incident,” the same spokesperson said.

Check Your Fact has contacted spokespersons for the San Francisco Police Department and Harris for comment.