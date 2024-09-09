FACT CHECK: Screenshot Does Not Show Georgia School Shooter’s X Profile

A screenshot shared on Instagram claims to show a profile on X that purportedly belongs to Colt Gray, the 14-year-old who allegedly opened fire on Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The purported X profile has since changed its identifying details, and there is no evidence linking the profile to Gray.

Fact Check:

Gray was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2023 after he allegedly made social media posts threatening to commit a school shooting, according to CBS News. Gray has been charged in the recent shooting at Apalachee High School, which killed four individuals, including two teachers, and injured at least nine others, the outlet reported.

The screenshot shared on Instagram claims to show a profile on X that purportedly belongs to Gray. The purported social media profile features a young boy wearing a pro-transgender T-shirt and a hat in support of 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and a bio that reads, “Kamala 2024 end all MAGAts,” followed by a gun emoji. The purported profile, @is_never_wrong_, also includes “she/her/they trans pride” pronouns and lists Winder, Georgia as its location.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact searched the purported profile’s handle on X and found a post from another user that indicated the profile appeared to have been deleted. The post includes a screenshot of the profile failing to load with a message that reads, “Something went wrong. Try again.” However, a post from a different social media user appears to show that the profile is still active and has changed its identifying details.

According to this post, the profile now shows the name “Mr. E” and a bio labeling itself as a “professional sarcasm enthusiast, taco addict, and avid procrastinator.” The profile includes a photo of an adult male and a banner showing an image of a plane bearing the phrase, “I’m very high.”

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. On September 5, PolitiFact reported the claim was false. Furthermore, there is no mention of Gray having an X account in press releases the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued following the shooting. (RELATED: Does This Image Show The Suspect In The Recent Georgia Shooting?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the GBI for comment.