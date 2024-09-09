FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris The First To Drop Out Of The 2020 Primary?

During the recent Fox News town hall, former President Donald Trump told interviewer Sean Hannity that Vice President Kamala Harris was the first to drop out of the 2020 Democratic Primary.

Verdict: False

Multiple other candidates suspended their campaigns before Harris did.

Trump and Harris will meet in Pittsburgh next week for the first debate, NBC News reported. The candidates have agreed to the rules which will include muted mics while the other candidate is speaking and there will be no audience.

At the Townhall Trump criticized Harris for lack of campaign ability referencing her 2020 Presidential primary run which ended early in the process. He claimed that she “was the first to leave” the race.

The claim is inaccurate. Harris did drop out before the first votes in the primary were cast in the Iowa caucuses, suspending her campaign on Dec. 3, 2019, according to NPR.

However, several candidates dropped out before Harris suspended her campaign, CBS News reported. Those who dropped out included former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. and mayor of Denver John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. and former Rep. Jay Inslee and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke. (RELATED: Facebook Post Falsely Claims An African Immigrant Recently Stabbed A Police Officer In Manchester, U.K.)

Harris did see a boost in the polls in July 2019 following a positive debate performance, a lack of funds leading into the Iowa caucus prompted the decision to suspense her campaign, according to The New York Times. The former senator also dropped in the polls following an October 2019 debate in which former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard criticized Harris’ record as senator and District Attorney, National Review reported.