FACT CHECK: Image Claim To Show Chinese Tanks On Indian Territory

An image shared on X claims that Chinese tanks are now on Indian territory.

#BREAKING: Just in, Heavy Chinese tanks were seen entering Indian territory. pic.twitter.com/sqwYwxE00w — Ironclad (@NavCom24) September 1, 2024

Verdict: False

The image was released in February 2021 and shows Chinese forces withdrawing from disputed territory.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming to show Chinese tanks in Indian territory. One user wrote,”#BREAKING: Just in, Heavy Chinese tanks were seen entering Indian territory.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from February 2021 and was released by the Indian Army during border disputes with China in 2020-2021, according to AFP Fact Check. (RELATED: Did Israel Track Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Using Whatsapp?)

“This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh,” reads the image description.

There is no evidence that Chinese forces have been moving in on Indian territory. No media outlets have reported that there is a border conflict.

A highway on the border recently opened up after being closed due to landslides, according to the Times of India. The Communist Chinese Party (CCP)-controlled state outlet Global Times reported that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) refuted rumors of border conflict.