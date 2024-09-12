FACT CHECK: No, Facebook Image Does Not Accurately Reflect Net Worth Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden’s net worth jumped from $9 million in 2019 to $41 million in 2022 and Vice President Kamala Harris’ net worth went from $6.3 million to $28 million in the same time period.

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. Estimates from Forbes show each politician’s 2022 net worth was significantly lower than the post claims.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign recently released an ad suggesting that “Day One” for Vice President Kamala Harris was when she and Biden started their term over three years ago, according to The Hill. “Day one for Kamala was three-and-a-half years ago,” Trump said in a campaign video, which also aimed to blame Harris for issues that occurred during that time, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims that Biden and Harris each saw a large net worth increase from 2019 to 2022. The post shows photos of Biden and Harris together along with their respective alleged net worth. Text on the image claims from 2019 to 2022 Biden’s net worth jumped from $9 million to $41 million, while Harris’ jumped from $6.3 million to $28 million.

The post is inaccurate, however. Although the post’s numbers for 2019 were correct, the ones for 2022 were significantly higher. Biden and his wife Jill had a net worth of $9 million in 2019, according to Forbes. Their net worth in 2023 was an estimated $10 million, according to another article from the outlet.

Forbes estimated that Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff had a net worth of $6 million in 2019 and $8 million in 2024. (RELATED: Does A Viral X Video Show Kamala Harris Saying She Can Ruin Lives With ‘The Swipe Of A Pen’)

Check Your Fact reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.