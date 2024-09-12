FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Claims A Haitian Immigrant In Ohio Ate Her Neighbor’s Cat

A viral video shared on X claims a Haitian immigrant in Ohio purportedly ate her neighbor’s cat.

Verdict: False

Both the original video, shared on YouTube via Ohio Bodycam’s channel, and an Aug. 28 article from local news outlet WTRF indicate that a Canton, Ohio woman was charged with killing and eating a cat, but does not mention her being a Haitian immigrant.

During the Tuesday night presidential debate, 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump repeated claims that Haitian immigrants are “abducting and eating pets” in Ohio, according to NBC News. The claims appear to have originated on social media, including in a Facebook group focused on “local crime,” the outlet reported.

The video, viewed over 100,000 times as of writing, claims a Haitian immigrant in Ohio purportedly ate her neighbor’s cat. The video appears to show police body camera footage of a residential street. A black woman can be seen on the footage as police ask her why she purportedly killed and ate the cat. Witnesses confirm to the police that the woman was eating the cat. A watermark reading, “Ohio Bodycam” is visible on the video.

The claim is false. The original video, shared on YouTube via Ohio Bodycam’s channel, confirms a woman named Allexis Ferrell was charged with killing and eating a cat but does not mention her being a Haitian immigrant.

“On August 16, 2024, officers responded to the 1100 Block of 13th St SE following reports of a female who had allegedly killed and was eating a cat. Cancom had received multiple calls regarding the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as Allexis Ferrell, squatting over a cat with its head severely damaged. Allexis was observed with blood on her feet and hands, and fur on her lips. It was determined that she had used her foot to crush the cat’s head before consuming it. Photographs were taken of both Allexis and the deceased cat. She was subsequently transported to the county facility,” the video’s description reads.

The video is referenced in an Aug. 28 article from local news outlet WTRF indicating the incident took place in Canton. According to the outlet, Ferrell’s cousin made the 911 call about the incident and claimed Ferrell was on drugs. Ferrell was charged with “prohibitions concerning companion animals, injuring animals, and disorderly conduct,” WTRF reported. The outlet also did not provide any evidence to suggest Ferrell is a Haitian immigrant.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim that the viral X video showed a Haitian immigrant. Actually, the opposite is true. On Sept. 9, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. (RELATED: Contrary To X Post, Recent Aurora Shelter-In-Place Order Was Not Related To Venezuelan Gang Activity)

In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the Canton Police Department’s website nor its associated social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Canton Police Department for comment.