FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Wear NOVA Audio Device Earrings At The Presidential Debate?

A post shared on X claims 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris wore NOVA audio device earrings during the presidential debate.

Verdict: False

The earrings are from Tiffany. They are not audio earrings.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump implied that he would not debate Harris again, while also criticizing ABC News’ moderators, according to CNN.

Social media users are sharing an image of Harris and claiming that she wore “NOVA Audio Device Earrings” during the debate.

This claim is false. The NOVA Audio Device Earrings are likely a reference to the Nova H1 Audio Earrings by Icebach Sound Solutions. These earrings have pearls, as the earrings worn by Harris do.

However, there are differences between the earrings worn by Harris and the audio earrings. The earrings worn by Harris has two thin lines, while the audio earrings are thicker. (RELATED: Contrary To X Post, Recent Aurora Shelter-In-Place Order Was Not Related To Venezuelan Gang Activity)

Susan E. Kelley, the person behind “What Kamala Wore,” states that Harris has worn South Sea earrings from Tiffany. Kelley also wrote that Harris wore the same earrings during the debate.

“There was a bizarre narrative being pushed last night claiming the Vice President wore earrings with an audio receiver. I am comfortable stating that was clearly not the case; these are the same Tiffany earrings she has worn for months,” Kelley wrote.

PolitiFact also debunked this claim.