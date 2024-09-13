FACT CHECK: Threads Post Falsely Identifies Alleged Georgia School Shooter

An image shared on Threads claims to show Colt Gray, the 14-year-old boy accused of opening fire on Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

Post by @geronimo_catt View on Threads

Verdict: False

The claim is false. While the individual in the photo is also named Colt Gray, it is not the same Colt Gray accused of committing the school shooting, according to USA Today.

Fact Check:

Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, penned a letter apologizing to the victims allegedly killed by her son in the Apalachee High School shooting, according to CNN. Two students and two teachers died as a result of the shooting, while seven others were wounded, the outlet reported.

The Threads image claims to show Gray, the 14-year-old boy accused of opening fire on Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The image shows a young Caucasian male with blonde hair wearing a white T-shirt and black hat with black sunglasses.

“Alleged photo of alleged Georgia school perp Colt Gray,” the post’s caption reads. The post does not provide a source to support its claim. The claim also circulated on X, formerly Twitter, where it received over 50,000 views and claimed Gray was a baseball player.

The claim is false. Using the terms “Colt Gray” and “baseball player,” Check Your Fact conducted a keyword search that led us to the website “Prep Baseball.” A profile for a player named Colt Gray appears to be awaiting approval for creation. (RELATED: Popular ‘Samantha Hyde’ Hoax Shared As Apalachee High School Shooter)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the Threads image purporting to show Gray in any recent credible news reports about the shooting at Apalachee High School. Actually, the opposite is true. On Sept. 11, USA Today reported the claim was false. The outlet traced the photo to the Prep Baseball website, indicating a profile for a player named Colt Gray, who hails from Oklahoma, has since been deleted.

In addition, Scott Hood, former state director for Prep Baseball in Oklahoma, confirmed the Colt Gray in the photo is not the same Colt Gray who is accused of committing the school shooting in Georgia.

“The photo that was getting posted online is not the kid that was involved in the shooting. They have the same name and appear like they might be the same age. But it’s wrong – wrong state, wrong kid,” Hood explained, according to the outlet.

Furthermore, a mug shot included in a recent Newsweek article shows no resemblance between both individuals named Colt Gray.

Check Your Fact has contacted Prep Baseball for comment.