FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Does Not Show ABC News Debate Poll

A viral image shared on X claims to show an ABC News poll indicating 92% of viewers think 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump won a recent presidential debate hosted by the network.

ABC’s Own Post Debate Poll pic.twitter.com/9GdzRmwGRU — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 11, 2024

Verdict: False

The poll is from FOX Television, not ABC News. A spokesperson for ABC News confirmed in an email to Lead Stories that the network did not conduct the poll.

Fact Check:

A CNN poll shows 63% of respondents think 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris won the recent presidential debate against Trump, according to Fox News. Trump, however, said Harris wants to participate in a second debate because “she lost very badly,” ABC News reported.

The X image, viewed over one million times as of writing, claims to show an ABC News poll indicating 92% of viewers think Trump won a recent presidential debate hosted by the network. “ABC’s Own Post Debate Poll,” the image’s caption reads.

The image of the poll asks the question, “Which Candidate Won The Debate?” placing Trump at 92% and Harris at 4%. The same poll also places “No Clear Winner” at 4%.

The claim is false. Text on the graphic clearly shows the poll is from FOX Television, not ABC News. The graphic includes the phrase, “LIVENOWFOX.COM/CONNECT” in its bottom right corner.

Likewise, the style and color scheme of the graphic appears to match another recent poll from FOX Television. Both polls feature red, white, and gray-colored graphics and similar fonts. (RELATED: Fact-Checking The First Debate Between Donald Trump And Kamala Harris)

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the purported poll referenced on ABC News’ website or its verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the image showed an authentic ABC News post-debate poll. Actually, the opposite is true. On Sept. 11, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. According to the outlet, an ABC News spokesperson said it is “not true” that the network conducted the poll.

Check Your Fact has contacted ABC News and FOX Television for comment.