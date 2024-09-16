FACT CHECK: Claim That Gordon Ramsay Kicked Tim Walz Out Of His Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Is Satire

A viral post shared on Facebook claims British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay purportedly kicked 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz out of his television show “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a Sept. 4 article published on the satire website “Esspots.com.”

Fact Check:

During a recent campaign rally, Walz took aim at 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s claim that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, according to The Independent. Walz labeled Trump’s remark as “weird” before the crowd chanted “we don’t eat cats,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post, which has garnered 17,000 likes as of writing, claims Ramsay purportedly kicked Walz out of his television show, “Hell’s Kitchen.” “Gordon Ramsay Kicks Tim Walz Out Of Hell’s Kitchen: ‘Don’t Come Back, Creepy Guy!'” the post, which features side-by-side photos of Ramsay and Walz, reads.

The claim is false and originally stems from a Sept. 4 article published on the satire website “Esspots.com.” According to its “About” page, Esspots.com is a “subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com specializing in Satire and Parody News” and “your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America.”

Likewise, the website’s “Disclaimer” page reiterates it is a “website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real. All of the articles, stories, and commentary found on Esspots.com are entirely fictitious and created for the purpose of entertainment only,” it continues.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the claim referenced on Ramsay’s website or his verified social media accounts. Walz also does not appear to have publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Did Shaquille O’Neal Throw Tim Walz Out Of His Atlanta Restaurant?)

Furthermore, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On Sept. 11, Lead Stories reported the claim was false and traced the claim’s origins to the same satire website.

Check Your Fact has contacted both Ramsay and Walz for comment.