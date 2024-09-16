FACT CHECK: Is Israel The Only Country Outside The U.S. That Has A 9/11 Memorial?
A post shared on X claimed Israel is the only country outside of the U.S. to have a 9/11 memorial.
Israel is the only country outside of the United Stated with a memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/iVzYeLTDN1
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 11, 2024
Verdict: Missing Context
This post lacks context. Israel is the only non-U.S. country to have a 9/11 memorial that lists all of the names of the victims, not the only one to have a 9/11 memorial at all.
Fact Check:
An X post claims Israel is the only country outside of America to have a 9/11 memorial. An included photo appears to show a large 9/11 memorial of an American flag.
Memorial Mapping, a site that geographically documents memorials around the world, has a page that allows viewers to browse different non-U.S. 9/11 memorials.