FACT CHECK: Is Israel The Only Country Outside The U.S. That Has A 9/11 Memorial?

A post shared on X claimed Israel is the only country outside of the U.S. to have a 9/11 memorial.

Israel is the only country outside of the United Stated with a memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/iVzYeLTDN1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 11, 2024

Verdict: Missing Context

This post lacks context. Israel is the only non-U.S. country to have a 9/11 memorial that lists all of the names of the victims, not the only one to have a 9/11 memorial at all.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shook hands while attending a ceremony commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Wednesday, President Biden and Sen. J.D. Vance were also present, according to CNN. President Joe Biden later wore a Trump hat after he spoke of the unity America experienced after the attacks, saying that the country needs to return to that, the outlet reported.

An X post claims Israel is the only country outside of America to have a 9/11 memorial. An included photo appears to show a large 9/11 memorial of an American flag.

(RELATED: Did International Court Rule That Israel Is An Illegal State?) “Israel is the only country outside of the United Stated with a memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11,” the post reads. This post lacks context. Israel is the only country outside of the U.S. to have a 9/11 memorial that lists all of the names of those who died in the terrorist attacks on that day, according to the Jerusalem Post . It is not the only non-U.S. country to have a 9/11 memorial, however. The website for the Voices of September 11th Living Memorial Project has a The website for the Voices of September 11th Living Memorial Project has a page listing every 9/11 memorial by country. This list spans 15 countries in addition to the U.S.

Memorial Mapping, a site that geographically documents memorials around the world, has a page that allows viewers to browse different non-U.S. 9/11 memorials.