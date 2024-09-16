FACT CHECK: Is Israel The Only Country Outside The U.S. That Has A 9/11 Memorial?

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on X claimed Israel is the only country outside of the U.S. to have a 9/11 memorial. 

Verdict: Missing Context 

This post lacks context.  Israel is the only non-U.S. country to have a 9/11 memorial that lists all of the names of the victims, not the only one to have a 9/11 memorial at all.

Fact Check: 

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shook hands while attending a ceremony commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Wednesday, President Biden and Sen. J.D. Vance were also present, according to CNN. President Joe Biden later wore a Trump hat after he spoke of the unity America experienced after the attacks, saying that the country needs to return to that, the outlet reported.

An X post claims Israel is the only country outside of America to have a 9/11 memorial. An included photo appears to show a large 9/11 memorial of an American flag.

“Israel is the only country outside of the United Stated with a memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11,” the post reads. (RELATED: Did International Court Rule That Israel Is An Illegal State?)
This post lacks context. Israel is the only country outside of the U.S. to have a 9/11 memorial that lists all of the names of those who died in the terrorist attacks on that day, according to the Jerusalem Post. It is not the only non-U.S. country to have a 9/11 memorial, however. The website for the Voices of September 11th Living Memorial Project has a page listing every 9/11 memorial by country. This list spans 15 countries in addition to the U.S.

Memorial Mapping, a site that geographically documents memorials around the world, has a page that allows viewers to browse different non-U.S. 9/11 memorials. 

Anna Mock

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: No, ABC News Did Not Put Out Memo Telling Moderators To Fact Check Trump, Not Harris, At Debate
FACT CHECK: Are US Marines Deploying To Springfield, Ohio To Protect Pets?
FACT CHECK: Did Ed Miliband Write That Great British Energy Will Be 'The Envy Of The World'?