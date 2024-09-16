FACT CHECK: No, Travis Kelce Didn’t Threaten Elon Musk

A post shared on X claims NFL superstar Travis Kelce threatened billionaire Elon Musk over his post about musician Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s girlfriend just threatened Elon. pic.twitter.com/VnPy9KaFIi — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) September 12, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this tweet exists.

Fact Check:

Musk said that he would give Swift a child after the superstar musician endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid and referred to herself as a “childless cat lady,” according to Rolling Stone.

Social media users are claiming that Kelce, who is dating Swift, threatened to “twist [Musk] into a pretzel” in a reply to Musk’s original tweet.

“I’m 6’5″ and actually play football. The fact I went to college and got a degree and worked hard might be lost on you. I don’t play backgammon but I do play chess. I could also twist you into a pretzel,” Kecle allegedly tweeted.

There is no evidence that Kelce sent this tweet. If he had, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A search of Kelce’s X account also did not yield any results for the alleged tweet.

The fake tweet appears to be inspired by a tweet from a Washington Nationals baseball blog, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. There, the blog’s X account made the tweet in response to a Baltimore Orioles fan, per the outlet.

Check Your Fact does not have an official editorial line on which baseball team to root for.